Stuart Kettlewell admits he understands anger as Motherwell lose again

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell admitted that his side quickly need to arrest their current slump in form after the Steelmen lost 1-0 to Kilmarnock to fall to a sixth defeat in seven matches.

Innes Cameron’s goal early in the second half proved decisive and the hosts could have extended their lead, while Well failed to create many chances of note.

Motherwell took 10 points from the first four matches but they have taken only one point since as they have slid down to eighth in the league.

Kettlewell said: “It’s always frustrating to lose any game but I understand that’s the job and everyone points to the fact that we’ve got one point in seven games.

“It’s not good enough for a club like Motherwell. I understand that, I get that and I harbour that blame and that frustration and the anger that will undoubtedly come off the back of that.

“We’re working incredibly hard to try and turn that corner. We’re trying to come up with different solutions. We’re trying to tweak and change things where we possibly can.

“I can assure you that we’re putting in the hours to see if we can try and rectify that.

“I’ve just said to the guys there – I’m not questioning anybody’s application. I’m not questioning that anybody’s not putting their body on the line.

“Potentially we have what looks like two broken noses and a fractured cheekbone from three guys on the pitch.

“I get the nature of the job, I get people’s frustrations, I get people’s anger. I can assure you when I go home tonight I don’t speak to the family and I keep my head down but we’re back in tomorrow with the players.

“I’m never going to shirk that responsibility. It’s what I want to do, it’s what I want to be. I’m quite happy to be the guy who gets shot at when it’s not great but equal to that, there’s been praise for us as a football club in the past eight or nine months and, very simple, you have to take the rough with the smooth.”

Derek McInnes, meanwhile, was full of praise for substitute Cameron, after the striker’s first league goal of the season secured Killie’s third straight home win.

Cameron, who came on in the 16th minute after captain Kyle Vassell suffered a dead leg, rifled home the winner four minutes after half-time after a composed lay off by the impressive David Watson.

McInnes said: “The goal took a bit longer to come than we’d have liked.

“But I don’t think anyone would deny we were the better team and deserved it. I’m really pleased for big Innes (Cameron).

“When Kyle went down, we had a decision to make. I spoke to my staff – one in the stand and two next to me.

“Between the four of us, it was two apiece in terms of going with Innes or Andy Dallas. But I just had a feeling with Innes. He scored a couple of brilliant goals in training on Friday.

“He was great when he came on. He took his goal really well and led the line for us. When he’s like that and in that sort of mood, he’s a real handful.

“He got the goal to get the win for us – and it was no less than we deserved.”