Stuart Kettlewell awaits movement elsewhere as Motherwell look to add to squad

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell is waiting for movement elsewhere before he can potentially add to his squad before the transfer deadline.

Kettlewell has signed 13 new players this summer but with seven players on the injury list and Andy Halliday a doubt for Saturday’s William Hill Premiership game against St Johnstone, Motherwell remain active in the market ahead of Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Kettlewell said: “We are still working hard. It’s a little bit slower than we probably hoped for. We will continue to work away to see if there’s anything we can do to try and help us and bring a different profile to our group.

“Whether we can do that or not is sometimes subject to things happening elsewhere. Sometimes we need pieces to move at other football clubs for things to change for us and at this time, there’s a little bit of a stalemate.

“I am happy with my group but we are always trying to ward against this period between now and January where you feel you as if you come up short with options.”

Kettlewell does not anticipate any late bids for midfielder Lennon Miller, who celebrated his 18th birthday with two assists in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Hearts.

“It’s not been a topic of conversation,” he said. “We are all really comfortable with where we are with Lennon.”

“We don’t need to move anybody out and when you look at my squad, I’m not really in a position to send anyone out.

“We might see one or two of the younger players heading out (on loan). We have a little bit more time after the window closes for that type of thing to transpire.”

Rangers have been linked with a loan move for Albania midfielder Nedim Bajrami, who plays for Italian side Sassuolo.

The Ibrox club are still looking to offload players with Todd Cantwell and Scott Wright potentially moving to the Sky Bet Championship amid interest from Blackburn and Birmingham respectively.

Celtic have left much of their transfer business late but signed their first new outfield player on Wednesday – Barcelona loan left-back Alex Valle – and are looking to bring in more players.

Midfield targets include Augsburg’s Ange Engels, Los Angles midfielder Mateusz Bogusz and Switzerland Under-21 international Alvyn Sanches of Lausanne, while Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty remains in the frame.

Celtic continue to be linked with a move for Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan, who is a Hibernian target.

Mikey Johnston looks to be on the move, with West Brom reportedly joining Sheffield United in pursuing the Hoops winger.