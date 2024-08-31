Stuart Kettlewell celebrates new Motherwell deal with late win over St Johnstone

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell celebrated his new contract with a stoppage-time winner against St Johnstone.

Moses Ebiye headed home from close range in the fourth minute of time added on to secure a 2-1 victory in Perth hours after Motherwell announced Kettlewell had signed a new rolling contract.

Dan Casey had headed an early opener after beating recalled goalkeeper Ross Sinclair to Andy Halliday’s corner and Motherwell looked relatively comfortable before Makenzie Kirk entered the fray for Saints.

Kirk set up a 64th-minute equaliser for Benji Kimpioka and both sides pushed for a winner.

But Motherwell finished the stronger side and substitute Ebiye nodded over the line after Casey had headed Lennon Miller’s corner past Sinclair.

The opening stages were disrupted by a lengthy VAR delay after Saints midfielder Aaron Essel appeared to trip Paul McGinn on the cusp of the box. Steven McLean sent Iain Snedden to his monitor but the referee decided against awarding what would have been a soft spot-kick after numerous views.

Sinclair, who missed most of last season with an arm injury, was brought in for his fifth Saints appearance after Josh Rae conceded a poor second goal in a 2-0 defeat by Dundee United when he failed to claim a high ball. But Saints let in a similar goal in the 11th minute.

Halliday had already tested Sinclair with an inswinging corner which the goalkeeper tipped over, and Casey got to the midfielder’s subsequent delivery first to glance home from inside the six-yard box.

Motherwell largely looked in control as they led. Tawanda Maswhanise curled just wide and set up Halliday to sweep into the top corner from 20 yards, but the winger was flagged offside after his assist.

Kimpioka had a first-half effort saved by Aston Oxborough after forcing his way through a crowded penalty box and was denied by an excellent block from Wilson after Motherwell were caught on the break following a corner.

But Saints were generally lacking in inspiration before Kirk entered the fray alongside Graham Carey. The frontman immediately ran forward, beat Paul McGinn and played in Kimpioka, who slotted through Oxborough’s legs for his seventh goal of the season.

Casey soon looped a header just wide from Halliday’s free-kick and substitute Tony Watt had a goal ruled out after a foul on Sinclair, but the game could have gone either way.

Oxborough saved from Kirk and Carey and both Drey Wright and Matt Smith shot wide from the edge of the box as St Johnstone pushed for a winner.

Motherwell had penalty claims turned down when Jack Vale’s cross appeared to strike Kyle Cameron’s outstretched arm and they created a series of chances in the closing stages.

Sinclair stopped Ebiye’s strike and made good saves from headers from Casey and Liam Gordon.

The goalkeeper complained at the award of the next corner after trying to make sure an up-and-under did not squeeze under his bar, and he was beaten by Casey’s back-post header before Ebiye made sure.

There was a further blow for Saints when Jack Sanders received a second yellow card for an aerial challenge on Watt.