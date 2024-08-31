Stuart Kettlewell hoping Motherwell will go from ‘strength to strength’

Stuart Kettlewell has plans to take Motherwell from “strength to strength” after celebrating his new contract with a last-gasp 2-1 victory over St Johnstone in Perth.

Moses Ebiye headed home from close range in stoppage time to make it three consecutive wins after Benji Kimpioka had cancelled out Dan Casey’s early opener, which also came from a corner.

Motherwell earlier announced Kettlewell and his assistant, Stephen Frail, had signed new rolling contracts which will take them from season to season.

“Delighted to sign a new contract here, delighted that Stevie Frail is by my side as well, he is so important to me and what we do at the club,” Kettlewell said.

“It gives us a real level of consistency in what we do, how we work, the messaging that comes to the players.

“The relationship between myself and Brian Caldwell, the chief executive, and the executive board has been brilliant so far and it’s something I want to build on.

“It was never a difficult decision for me and hopefully we can go from strength to strength as a football club and continue to get results like that.

“You see the elation from myself, the staff, players and especially the supporters. It’s a great way to enjoy your weekend.”

Motherwell have had a difficult start to the season with seven players nursing significant injuries, but 15 summer signings have allowed them to navigate their first nine games with only one defeat, a 2-1 loss away to Rangers.

Kettlewell said: “I keep going back and alluding to the injuries but the messaging surrounding our football club probably about three weeks ago I felt was quite negative at times.

“When the players deliver, we get the three results we’ve had, it builds confidence in them.

“The messaging surrounding us becomes a bit more positive but it’s important we know there are going to be low moments across the season. We are going to need to be able to stand and stick together and make sure we come out the other side as we had that last season through a poor run.

“We want to try and ride the crest of a wave which is that we are in the next round of the cup and off the back of six points in our last two games.”

Saints manager Craig Levein bemoaned the fact his side lost set-piece goals for the second week running.

“It was hugely frustrating because I thought we played well in spells when we had the ball and did a lot of the things we’re trying to do,” he said.

“So to get in a position where we’ve got the goal back and have a chance, then to not defend a set piece properly…

“It’s one of the most basic things in football. We have players who are capable of making first contact, which is the thing that helps you defensively. But we just made a backside of it.”

Levein’s feelings were compounded by a second yellow card for defender Jack Sanders in the dying seconds following an aerial challenge on Tony Watt.

“The fourth official (George Calder) called the sending-off, not the referee, and six or seven seconds after it,” said Levein.

“He said Jack was moving at pace, that’s why he drew the referee’s attention to it. When you watch it back, he was walking. How can he be moving at pace if he’s walking?”