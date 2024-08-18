Stuart Maynard frustrated after Notts County fail to turn domination into win

Notts County head coach Stuart Maynard could not hide his frustration after the Magpies had to battle to secure a 2-2 draw with Fleetwood despite dominating the League Two game at Meadow Lane.

County had by far the better of the game but found themselves two goals down just a minute into the second half after Ryan Graydon and Brendan Wiredu were on target for the Cod Army.

But the hosts did not let their heads drop and got back into the game after 60 minutes through Alassana Jatta.

They were then given a lifeline six minutes into injury time when referee Darren Drysdale pointed to the spot after Nick Tsaroulla was tripped in the box by Carl Johnston and Jodi Jones converted despite a lengthy injury delay to earn a richly-deserved point.

Maynard said: “I am very frustrated because the two goals we did concede were very frustrating and we cannot fall into that trap again of being that dominant.

“If we won the game 5-2 today, nobody could argue, especially with the number of balls cleared off the line.

“We have got to make sure we are super clinical and super focused; I said it at the start of the season that we want to focus on clean sheets.”

Maynard, though, was over the moon to see club captain Matt Palmer return to action after a near 10-month absence.

He added: “I am delighted for Matt, it has been a long, long time and when he come on, it did not look like he had spent any time off the pitch.

“He got stuck in and kept us going. Not just Matthew, but Didzy (David McGoldrick) and Jodi (Jones) as well, to have those nerves of steel after five minutes of delay to step up calm and slots it in and never looked like he was going to miss, so huge credit.”

Fleetwood boss Charlie Adam praised his side’s dogged defence as they held firm under constant pressure until the late penalty denied them victory.

Adam said: “Yeah, it was a good point on the road. They have got a great team and we knew beforehand that it was going to be a difficult place to come and as a whole reflection we walk away with just a point, still undefeated and we will dust ourselves down and go again next week.

“We believe we can win any game; we do not want to go anywhere and settle for just a point.

“With how the game went, the crowd livened up, we scored right after half-time and they scored 10 minutes later which did not give us any momentum or foothold in the game. But to be fair to our boys, the defending in our box was magnificent today and I am really proud of the players.”

Adam was quick to praise the away following and added: “I think you can see now the connection, and they understand what the lads are doing. A good number of them come here today and I think they see and understand what we are trying to do.

“They can see we are improving as a club and it is a real bonus point in the end for us.”