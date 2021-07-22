Stuart McCall appointed assistant head coach at Blackpool
Blackpool have appointed former Bradford and Motherwell manager Stuart McCall as assistant head coach to Neil Critchley.
The Seasiders are preparing for life back in the Sky Bet Championship after promotion from League One last season.
McCall began his playing career at Bradford and achieved two promotions, including one to the Premier League as captain, before going on to have three managerial stints with the Bantams.
He led them to a League One play-off final in 2017 and also took Motherwell to a Scottish Cup final and two second-placed finishes in the SPL.
McCall already has a connection with Blackpool as his father, Andy, played for the Tangerines in the late 1940s and early 1950s.
He told the club’s website: “I’m really excited for the challenge and to become part of the team. The club and in particular the coaching staff did an outstanding job last season.
“I now want to come in and be a key part of the group as well. I’m here to support Neil in the best way I can.”
Critchley added: “Stuart’s reputation and vast experiences within the game command respect. The knowledge that he has gained from an extensive playing, managerial and coaching career will be invaluable to me, the players and the staff.”
The Seasiders have also extended the contract of goalkeeper Chris Maxwell until June 2023.
The 30-year-old club captain, who was instrumental in promotion last season by winning League One’s golden glove, has agreed a new two-year deal.