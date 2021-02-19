Stuart O’Keefe set to return for Gillingham against Bristol Rovers

Stuart O’Keefe is in contention to start when Gillingham host managerless Bristol Rovers in Sky Bet League One.

O’Keefe was rested for Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to Peterborough but will be back in contention on Saturday.

Manager Steve Evans has several players carrying knocks he must assess.

Jordan Graham and Alex McDonald will both be pushing to make the starting XI.

Caretaker manager Tommy Widdrington hopes captain Max Ehmer will be fit to face former club Gillingham.

Ehmer suffered a shoulder injury in training last week and missed the 3-1 win over Portsmouth.

Cian Harries could continue to deputise for Ehmer if he is ruled out.

Sam Nicholson is still struggling with a hip problem but Widdrington hopes it is manageable until the end of the season.

