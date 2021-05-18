Stuart O’Keefe signs new contract at Gillingham
13:35pm, Tue 18 May 2021
Gillingham midfielder Stuart O’Keefe has signed a new contract with the Sky Bet League One club.
The 30-year-old’s current deal had been due to expire next month, but boss Steve Evans made clear his desire to keep hold of the experienced campaigner.
The former Crystal Palace and Portsmouth player returned from injury to help boost his side’s search for a place in the play-offs.
O’Keefe told the Gills’ official website: “It’s nice to get it done, I’m happy at Gillingham. It made complete sense, we are a different animal to when I signed initially.
“I can now enjoy my summer and get ready for a hard pre-season.”