Stuart O’Keefe signs new contract at Gillingham

Stuart O'Keefe has signed a new deal with Gillingham
Stuart O'Keefe has signed a new deal with Gillingham (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:35pm, Tue 18 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Gillingham midfielder Stuart O’Keefe has signed a new contract with the Sky Bet League One club.

The 30-year-old’s current deal had been due to expire next month, but boss Steve Evans made clear his desire to keep hold of the experienced campaigner.

The former Crystal Palace and Portsmouth player returned from injury to help boost his side’s search for a place in the play-offs.

O’Keefe told the Gills’ official website: “It’s nice to get it done, I’m happy at Gillingham. It made complete sense, we are a different animal to when I signed initially.

“I can now enjoy my summer and get ready for a hard pre-season.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Gillingham

PA