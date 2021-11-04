Sudbury have no new injury worries for FA Cup tie with Colchester
Sudbury have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their FA Cup meeting with Colchester.
The Yellows will be without goalkeeper Alfie Stronge, who is cup-tied, and Romario Dunne.
Dunne is out with a knee injury and is currently awaiting a scan.
Sudbury are fourth in the Isthmian League North and this is their first game in the first round of the FA Cup since the 2000-01 season.
Samson Tovide and Junior Tchamadeu are available again for Colchester.
They return from one-match and three-match suspensions respectively and could be back in the squad to face Sudbury.
Luke Hannant could feature after problems with a bruised foot and the midfielder was able to come off the bench in the final minutes of the U’s 2-1 win against Scunthorpe last weekend.
Ryan Clampin could also be in line for some more game time following his recovery from Covid-19 and was able to play 15 minutes from the bench against the Iron.
