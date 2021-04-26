Sunderland appoint Stuart Harvey as head of player recruitment
Stuart Harvey believes he has a “blank canvas to implement an innovative model” following his appointment as Sunderland’s head of player recruitment.
Harvey, who started his career at Burnley, has made the move to the Stadium of Light after six years at Blackburn as part of wide-ranging changes under chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.
“To be a part of the infrastructure the new ownership is putting in place is an honour,” Harvey told the club’s official website.
“Sunderland AFC is steeped in history and tradition, but we also have a blank canvas to implement an innovative model that promotes sustainable, long-term and evidence-based recruitment across the academy and first team.
“I am looking forward to the challenges ahead and I am incredibly excited to get started.”
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Effective player recruitment is pivotal to our strategy and it’s vital that we create and develop an approach that takes every age group into consideration.
“We are seeking success and sustainability and this area of our football operations will be crucial for us as we strive to achieve these things over the long term.”