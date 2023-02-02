Sunderland confirm striker Ross Stewart is out for the rest of the season
Sunderland have confirmed that striker Ross Stewart will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an Achilles injury.
The 26-year-old left the field on a stretcher during last Saturday’s draw against Fulham in the FA Cup at Craven Cottage.
Stewart, who had previously missed three months with a calf problem, will be a big loss to Tony Mowbray’s side, having scored 10 goals in 13 Sky Bet Championship appearances this term.
Mowbray had feared the worst after the Cottagers clash, saying: “It looks like an Achilles injury for Ross. They are long injuries and it’s devastating for him and for us.”
Sunderland are currently two points off the play-off places in ninth.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox