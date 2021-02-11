Sunderland defender Jordan Willis out for the season
Sunderland defender Jordan Willis will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.
Willis is due to undergo surgery on a ruptured patella tendon which forced him off just minutes into Tuesday’s defeat at Shrewsbury in Sky Bet League One.
The 26-year-old had been managing a tendonitis issue in the affected area.
“It’s probably a minimum term of six months and he’ll be a huge miss,” Sunderland manager Lee Johnson said.
“He had been nursing the injury for a while. I really feel for him – he’s a great lad and a really good player with Championship quality and physicality.”