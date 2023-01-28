Sunderland hold Fulham while Leeds and Leicester reach FA Cup fifth round

Fulham were given an FA Cup scare by Sunderland of the Championship as the Wearsiders played out an impressive 1-1 draw against the Premier League side at Craven Cottage.

Winger Jack Clarke looked to have teed up the shock of the fourth round when he netted after just six minutes for the visitors, who were the better side for much of the game in west London as Marco Silva’s team struggled.

Tom Cairney scored in the 61st minute to level for Fulham, before a stoppage-time goal from 15-year-old Sunderland substitute Chris Rigg was ruled out for offside to spare the hosts’ blushes.

Leeds eased into the fifth round after a stunner from Jack Harrison helped see off Accrington with a 3-1 win at the Wham Stadium.

The winger blasted the Premier League side in front from distance midway through the first half against the League One strugglers, before goals from Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra helped ease the pressure on head coach Jesse Marsch.

Leicester made heavy weather of their trip to the Banks’s Stadium to play League Two Walsall, Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the only goal with a deflected strike in the second half after Youri Tielemans had struck the post from the penalty spot.

Sheffield Wednesday, conquerors of Newcastle in the third round, flirted with defeat for much of the second half of their game against Fleetwood at Hillsborough.

The League One promotion hopefuls looked to have been undone by a goal just after half-time by Promise Omochere for the visitors, before hitting back through an own goal by Josh Earl 20 minutes from time to force a replay.

Southampton made light work of seeing off Championship side Blackpool, Romain Perraud scoring a goal in each half – the first a brilliant free-kick – to ensure Nathan Jones’ Premier League strugglers avoided an upset.

Charlie Patino, on loan from Arsenal, pulled one back for Blackpool as the visitors tasted defeat in Mick McCarthy’s first game.

Grimsby gave Luton a scare at Kenilworth Road, taking the lead early through Gavan Holohan before Elijah Adebayo hit back from the penalty spot for the hosts.

Jordan Clark put Luton in front, but Harry Clifton scored almost immediately to level for the League Two side.

West Brom’s fine league form deserted them as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by fellow Championship side Bristol City thanks to a brace from striker Sam Bell, while Blackburn drew 2-2 with Birmingham and Burnley were held to a goalless draw by Ipswich at Portman Road.