20 May 2022

Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester could return for play-off final

By NewsChain Sport
20 May 2022

Carl Winchester could be involved for Sunderland when they face Wycombe in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Black Cats boss Alex Neil hinted that the midfielder is nearing a return from injury while Aiden McGeady is also in contention.

Leon Dajaku is also nearing a return having trained this week.

Defensive duo Niall Huggins and Jordan Willis are long-term absentees.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth almost has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

The Chairboys boss revealed in his pre-match press conference a couple of unnamed younger players have picked up knocks, but otherwise had everyone available.

The near two-week gap since Wycombe completed a 2-1 aggregate victory over MK Dons in the semi-finals has helped them get players back to fitness.

Forward Adebayo Akinfenwa could feature in what is set to be the 40-year-old’s final game before retirement.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

We’re in the money! Rishi Sunak and wife hit Sunday Times Rich List with £730m fortune amid cost-of-living crisis

financial news

Revealed: Winners of Britain’s biggest EuroMillions jackpot of £184m

news

Sunak faces calls for swift action to address cost-of-living crisis

financial news