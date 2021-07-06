Sunderland midfielder Luke O’Nien signs new three-year deal

Sunderland's Luke O'Nien celebrates with the Papa John's Trophy (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
9:52am, Tue 06 Jul 2021
Luke O’Nien has signed a new three-year deal at Sunderland

The 26-year-old midfielder, who was named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Season, has made over 120 appearances for the Black Cats and scored 11 goals.

O’Nien told the club’s website: “I’d like to thank (manager) Lee Johnson and (sporting director) Kristjaan Speakman, and the owner and the staff, for putting their trust in me and enabling me to continue to play for this great club.

“Hearing their plans for the club and how they want to develop me personally was incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to get going again.”

