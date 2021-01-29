Sunderland sign defender Jake Vokins on loan from Southampton
Sunderland have signed defender Jake Vokins on loan from Premier League side Southampton until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old left-back started the midweek defeat against Arsenal and played the full 90 minutes in the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury on January 19.
Vokins told safc.com: “I want to come here and play games and help the team get promoted this season.
“I feel I can bring my qualities to the team; I’m good on the ball and I can deliver crosses, so hopefully that allows the team to score more goals. It’s a big club and I can’t wait to get started.”
Sunderland manager Lee Johnson said: “Jake is a bright young player who is clearly rated by Southampton.
“Our full-backs have a similar philosophy to him – defensively and offensively – so we think he will fit in nicely and we are looking forward to working with him. We are grateful to Southampton for entrusting us with his development.”