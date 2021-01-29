Sunderland sign defender Jake Vokins on loan from Southampton

Jake Vokins
Jake Vokins (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:50pm, Fri 29 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sunderland have signed defender Jake Vokins on loan from Premier League side Southampton until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old left-back started the midweek defeat against Arsenal and played the full 90 minutes in the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury on January 19.

Vokins told safc.com: “I want to come here and play games and help the team get promoted this season.

“I feel I can bring my qualities to the team; I’m good on the ball and I can deliver crosses, so hopefully that allows the team to score more goals. It’s a big club and I can’t wait to get started.”

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson said: “Jake is a bright young player who is clearly rated by Southampton.

“Our full-backs have a similar philosophy to him – defensively and offensively – so we think he will fit in nicely and we are looking forward to working with him. We are grateful to Southampton for entrusting us with his development.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Sunderland

PA