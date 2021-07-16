Sunderland sign Man City teenager Callum Doyle on loan for season
Sunderland have announced the signing of teenage Manchester City defender Callum Doyle on a season-long loan.
The 17-year-old made 12 appearances for City’s Under-23s en route to them claiming the Premier League 2 title last season.
The England Under-18 international also played twice in the EFL Trophy.
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson said in quotes on the club’s official website: “We are grateful to Man City for believing in us as a club to be able to help develop somebody like Callum.
“He is a very talented player, but obviously he is still very young, so the expectation of him in terms of the first team is that we are quietly confident he can have a big impact as time goes on.”
Doyle said: “I’m looking forward to working with Lee Johnson because he has worked with young players in the past and given them opportunities, so hopefully I can gain that opportunity and he can improve me as a player.
“I’m a big presence at the back and I like to bring the ball out, but I also love a duel. I’m over the moon to be here and I’m very excited to get started.”