Sunderland sign Man City teenager Callum Doyle on loan for season

Manchester City's Callum Doyle is an England Under-18 international (Zac Goodwin/PA). (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:14pm, Fri 16 Jul 2021
Sunderland have announced the signing of teenage Manchester City defender Callum Doyle on a season-long loan.

The 17-year-old made 12 appearances for City’s Under-23s en route to them claiming the Premier League 2 title last season.

The England Under-18 international also played twice in the EFL Trophy.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson said in quotes on the club’s official website: “We are grateful to Man City for believing in us as a club to be able to help develop somebody like Callum.

“He is a very talented player, but obviously he is still very young, so the expectation of him in terms of the first team is that we are quietly confident he can have a big impact as time goes on.”

Doyle said: “I’m looking forward to working with Lee Johnson because he has worked with young players in the past and given them opportunities, so hopefully I can gain that opportunity and he can improve me as a player.

“I’m a big presence at the back and I like to bring the ball out, but I also love a duel. I’m over the moon to be here and I’m very excited to get started.”

