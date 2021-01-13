Sunderland’s Denver Hume ruled out for up to eight weeks with torn hamstring

Sunderland v Milton Keynes Dons – Sky Bet League One – Stadium of Light (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:50pm, Wed 13 Jan 2021
Sunderland full-back Denver Hume faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines after tearing a hamstring.

The 24-year-old had worked his way back to fitness after suffering a recurrence of an earlier issue in the Black Cats’ defeat to Wigan.

Hume overstretched for a pass in training and could now be sidelined until mid-March.

Boss Lee Johnson said: “It’s bad news on that one. He’s got a grade three hamstring tear, which probably means somewhere between six and eight weeks out.

“I feel for him, first and foremost. We thought he was probably a week or 10 days away, but then a very innocuous stretch for a pass that was misplaced meant that the injury ended up recurring.”

