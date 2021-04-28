Sunderland’s Jordan Willis set for prolonged spell out after knee injury setback
Sunderland defender Jordan Willis is set for an extended spell of rehabilitation after suffering additional complications to a knee injury following surgery which required a further operation.
The 26-year-old suffered the initial injury during the Sky Bet League Two game against Shrewsbury in February.
Sunderland confirmed Willis, who is under contract until June 2022, is now expected to be out of action “for a further nine to 12 months”.
Willis had made a total of 20 appearances in all competitions this season.
Black Cats boss Lee Johnson said on Sunderland’s official website: “First and foremost, we are here for Jordan on a human level – if he needs to reach out to anyone of us, we will help him as much as we possibly can.
“On a professional level, we are gutted because of what a good player he is and what he brings to the squad – on and off the pitch – in terms of personality and performance.
“We will support him in any way we can to get him back to his pomp as soon as possible.”