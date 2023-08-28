Super-computer predicts where the Championship's big guns will finish in the league

West Brom and Birmingham City both secured victories in the Championship on Saturday. The Baggies triumphed 4-2 over Middlesbrough at home, while Birmingham clinched a last-minute win against Plymouth Argyle, 2-1. BetVictor's predictive supercomputer estimates 47 points is needed to prevent relegation and at least 70 for a top-six place. Here we see where some of the big guns are expected to finish.

Manchester United are nearing two goalkeeper signings, with Erik ten Hag aiming to challenge new top keeper Andre Onana. Persistent doubts over Dean Henderson's future at Old Trafford have spurred these moves. Henderson had a loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season, with injuries limiting his appearances. Despite Forest's potential interest, Crystal Palace has agreed on a deal for the 26-year-old. United may replace Henderson with Fenerbache's Altay Bayindir. With Luke Shaw's recent injury, United have shortlisted left-backs including Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, former Blues defender Marcos Alonso, and Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon.

Scottish Premiership side Hibernian have parted ways with manager Lee Johnson, following a run of poor results, including three consecutive league defeats. This leaves Hibernian in the league's bottom position. The club's recent 5-0 loss to Aston Villa in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off match came as a significant blow. Johnson's tenure at Hibernian saw 51 matches, 20 wins, eight draws, and 24 defeats. Former first-team coach Jamie McAllister has also exited the club. Chief Executive Ben Kensell expressed gratitude for their efforts and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw by St Johnstone, resulting in their first dropped points of the Scottish Premiership season on Saturday. Despite their dominance, Celtic were unable to secure a win. Brendan Rodgers conceded that St Johnstone deserved a draw. Celtic cannot afford to dwell as they prepare for the first Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox against Rangers. In addition, the transfer window deadline is approaching, with Celtic potentially adding more players to their ranks.

As the 2023/24 season progresses and the first Old Firm derby approaches, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers aims to secure a win against Rangers at Ibrox. This marks Celtic's first visit to Govan since their 3-0 loss in May under former manager Ange Postecoglou. Celtic are known for their extensive global fan base, which includes a host of well-known footballers. GlasgowWorld highlights 21 notable players who openly support Celtic.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, a potential replacement for Harry Kane at Tottenham, has joined Stellar CAA, sparking transfer rumours for 2024. Currently serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules, Toney is set to return in January. He has secured the team behind Gareth Bale’s historic move to Real Madrid, suggesting a significant move may be on the horizon. Brentford have valued the goal scorer at £80 million, with Tottenham, following their £100 million sale of Kane to Bayern Munich, identified as possible buyers. Toney, 27, previously scored 20 goals for Brentford before his ban.

Speculation about Mohamed Salah's future with Liverpool continue to gain momentum, with Al Ittihad reportedly offering to double his weekly salary. Despite Reds manager Jurgen Klopp dismissing these rumours, fresh reports from KSA Sports TV claim that Salah is set to play his last match for Liverpool before undergoing a medical for a potential move to Al Ittihad. Meanwhile, Liverpool may also be without key defender Ibrahima Konate due to a muscular injury for their upcoming match against Newcastle United.

Chelsea are in talks with Roma for a potential loan move for Romelu Lukaku. The 30-year-old striker expressed his desire to leave, presenting Chelsea with an opportunity to redirect his significant wages towards new signings. Lukaku's potential move to Juventus fell through, providing Roma with the opportunity to step in. Chelsea's manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has set his sights on another striker and a goalkeeper to bolster his squad. The recent signing of Djordje Petrovic from New England Revolution boosts their goalkeeping options. Lukaku's departure could pave the way for another significant signing.

With just a week left before the transfer window closes, Newcastle United are most likely finished with their summer business. Despite a successful window, further additions are only expected in case of an injury crisis, according to the club's manager, Eddie Howe. Focus now shifts to future windows, with a new centre-back and winger being top priorities. Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams is reportedly under consideration. In other news, Newcastle's young striker, Cameron Ferguson, has moved to Forfar Athletic in the Scottish League Two on a six-month loan.

Tomas Kalas, former Bristol City player, has signed a two-year contract with German second division team, FC Schalke. After parting ways with Bristol City and rejecting a new contract, Kalas explored his options before joining Schalke. The Czech international could make his debut against Wehen Wiesbaden next week. This move marks his return to German football, having previously played on loan from Chelsea at 1.FC Koln. His exit concludes a five-year stint with Bristol City, during which he became the club's most expensive player.