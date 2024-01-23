23 January 2024

Super-sub Dominic Samuel snatches late Ebbsfleet winner at Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
23 January 2024

Substitute Dominic Samuel struck a late winner as Ebbsfleet snatched a 1-0 victory in their Vanarama National League clash at Maidenhead.

The former Blackburn and Gillingham striker netted eight minutes from time – just nine minutes after coming off the bench – after being teed up by Dominic Poleon in the box.

Maidenhead had the better chances of the first half at York Road and hit the bar through Ashley Nathaniel-George and the post through Casey Pettit.

Reece Smith also forced a good save from Mark Cousins after the break and Pettit missed a late chance to equalise when he shot wide in the 89th minute.

