05 March 2024

Super-sub Tyler Smith earns late Bradford draw in Yorkshire derby with Doncaster

By NewsChain Sport
05 March 2024

Substitute Tyler Smith earned Bradford a late point in their 1-1 Yorkshire derby with Doncaster at Valley Parade.

It was a first League Two game in 17 days for the home side after successive postponements.

They took a while to get going as the visitors enjoyed the better of a feisty first half that saw seven bookings.

Hakeeb Adelakun’s free-kick set up their first chance, the ball deflecting off the wall into the Bradford penalty area where Owen Bailey set up Joe Ironside, whose goal-bound shot took a deflection wide.

Alex Gilliead created Bradford’s best chance with a low cross that Tyreik Wright jabbed past the post.

Doncaster took the lead on the stroke of half-time as Owen Bailey played Luke Molyneux through and the winger slotted the ball past Sam Walker.

Doncaster goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala saved from Wright at the start of the second half.

The visitors were close to a second when Walker tipped over a fierce effort from James Maxwell.

But Smith equalised with five minutes left, converting a cross from Harry Chapman for a share of the spoils.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kate's back! Princess of Wales to review Trooping the Colour in June, says Army

news

Bill approved in France that makes abortion a constitutional right

world news

Donald Trump wins North Dakota Republican caucuses as Super Tuesday approaches

news