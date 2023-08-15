15 August 2023

Superb second half powers Hartlepool to impressive win

By NewsChain Sport
15 August 2023

Hartlepool produced a stirring second-half show to beat Maidenhead 3-1 in the National League.

Charlee Adams saw his effort for Maidenhead saved before Anthony Mancini opened the scoring from close range after 56 minutes.

Charlie Seaman added a beauty four minutes later to give Hartlepool a two-goal cushion.

Skipper David Ferguson sealed matters six minutes from time before Casey Pettit provided a Maidenhead consolation in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

