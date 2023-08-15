Superb second half powers Hartlepool to impressive win
Hartlepool produced a stirring second-half show to beat Maidenhead 3-1 in the National League.
Charlee Adams saw his effort for Maidenhead saved before Anthony Mancini opened the scoring from close range after 56 minutes.
Charlie Seaman added a beauty four minutes later to give Hartlepool a two-goal cushion.
Skipper David Ferguson sealed matters six minutes from time before Casey Pettit provided a Maidenhead consolation in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
