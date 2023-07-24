Liverpool started their pre-season with a 4-2 win over Karlsruher SC, as they prepare for their Premier League start against Chelsea. They are also playing friendlies against Furth, Leicester City, Bayern Munich, and Darmstadt 98. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are reportedly set for surprise moves to Saudi Arabia. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already signed with the club this summer. A predictive supercomputer by BetVictor is being used to simulate the upcoming season's outcomes.

Manchester City and Manchester United gear up for the 2023-24 Premier League season. City aims for a fourth consecutive title, whilst United, under Erik ten Hag, secured third place and Champions League football last term. United bagged Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Jonny Evans, whilst City signed Mateo Kovacic and consider a move for Joško Gvardiol. Following Ilkay Gündogan's departure, Riyad Mahrez may also leave City. The Premier League season commences with City playing Burnley on 11 August and United facing Wolves on 14 August. BetVictor's statisticians predict how the teams will fare after 38 games.

The start of the 2023/24 Championship season is eagerly awaited, with quality teams joining the league and impressive transfers heightening competition. Early predictions for the 24 competing clubs have changed following recent transfer activity. Despite some clubs, such as West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town, not finalising any deals, others like Birmingham City and Leicester City have completed numerous signings. This article provides the latest odds for promotion and relegation, and predicted end positions for each club.

Manchester United are making significant strides in the transfer market, having already brought in Mason Mount and André Onana. Despite these signings, there are opportunities to further strengthen their Premier League squad, particularly with players potentially departing from Old Trafford. Thus, we've compiled a list of 13 players who could be signed for free this window and might fit United's current needs, focusing on those expected to exit before the new season begins.

Newcastle United are hopeful of signing England youth international, Divine Mukasa after his departure from West Ham United. Mukasa, who visited St James' Park for discussions recently, has also been approached by Rangers. The young midfielder, who turns 16 in August, had a successful season with the under-18s at West Ham, securing a league and cup double. Despite the Hammers' desire to keep him, Mukasa has chosen a new path. Furthermore, Newcastle are aiming to sign Leo Shahar from Wolverhampton Wanderers and 16-year-old Trevan Sanusi from Birmingham City.

Southampton's midfielder, Romeo Lavia, may be looking at an uncertain future with the Saints as he was played only for an 18-minute cameo in their recent pre-season friendly. Despite being one of the standout players in his debut season, Lavia is widely expected to depart following the club's relegation. Liverpool are interested in the 19-year-old Belgian, especially with their key players, Fabinho and Henderson, potentially leaving. However, Southampton's £50 million price tag may pose a challenge. Arsenal and Chelsea have also shown interest in the player.

Jason McAteer believes Trent Alexander-Arnold's role in the upcoming Liverpool season may be influenced by potential departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Both midfielders are reportedly moving towards exits from Anfield to Saudi Arabian clubs. As Jurgen Klopp faces a shortage of defensive midfield options, Alexander-Arnold could potentially fill the gap, as observed in a pre-season friendly against Greuther Furth. However, McAteer suggests Klopp might turn to the transfer market if both players depart.

Newcastle United have reportedly reached a verbal agreement for Allan Saint-Maximin's sale to Al Ahli. The French footballer missed his recent games due to negotiations and is speculated to be replaced by Harvey Barnes from Leicester City. The £26 million from Saint-Maximin's departure will be used to strengthen the team's financial standing, according to Magpies' head coach Eddie Howe. Despite interest in Southampton defender Tino Livramento, a fee is yet to be confirmed. Saint-Maximin's impending exit brings some sadness; he's been a crucial player since his arrival in 2018.

Everton has secured Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan from Villarreal, marking their second signing of the summer. Kevin Thelwell, Blues director of football, expressed satisfaction with the deal, stating Danjuma's versatility would prove beneficial. The Dutch international previously opted for Tottenham Hotspur over Everton during the January transfer window, a decision attributed to uncertainty around Everton's managerial situation at the time. Danjuma stated he was eager to contribute to Everton and looked forward to demonstrating his abilities.

Russell Martin anticipates some of Southampton's players will depart in the coming weeks following their relegation to the Championship. Midfielder Romeo Lavia, who played for 18 minutes in the Saints’ recent friendly win against Reading, is likely to leave. Liverpool have shown interest in Lavia amid expected departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. According to Martin, departures are necessary to maintain squad balance and financial stability. Despite the slow market, Martin believes actions will be taken soon.