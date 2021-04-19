Supporters arrive at grounds to protest against proposed European Super League

Fans gathered outside Elland Road to protest against a Super League (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:40pm, Mon 19 Apr 2021
Football fans have begun protests outside stadia as the angry reaction to plans for a European Super League continued on Monday.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham on Sunday joined six other European clubs in announcing plans for a new midweek competition which could effectively lead to a ‘closed shop’ for the super clubs.

Leeds United v Liverpool – Premier League – Elland Road (PA Wire)

That has prompted a furious response from several quarters within the game and fans – including those of the clubs involved – made their feelings known as they turned up at grounds on Monday evening.

If the clubs involved had hoped that making their move at a time when games remain behind closed doors would prevent protests, they did not get their wish.

European Super League reaction (PA Wire)

With Liverpool in action at Leeds on Monday night, fans of both clubs gathered outside Elland Road before kick-off, while a plane flew overhead with a banner reading “Say No To Super League”.

At Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium, fans displayed a banner reading “Created by the poor, stolen by the rich”.

European Super League reaction (PA Wire)

At Anfield, banners called for the removal of American ownership group FSG and others declared “LFC RIP – 1892-2021”, while a fan arrived at Tottenham’s training ground with a placard reading “Say No To Super League”.

