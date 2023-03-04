Survival remains the aim for Cardiff says manager Sabri Lamouchi

Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi is still not veering away from the reason he was brought to the club, despite three wins in his last four.

The third manager of the season, following Steve Morison and Mark Hudson, the Frenchman was brought in to stave off relegation and looks a good bet to do so following recent results.

But after a 2-0 win over Bristol City, a thoroughly impressive win, Lamouchi said: I’m just focused on my mission which is to end with three teams behind us and to bring out of the players the maximum they can give us, like today.

“It was a brilliant performance and a massive win for us. I’m happy for the fans and players with back-to-back wins at home and there was a great atmosphere and unbelievable emotion.

“I’m proud about of what my players have done. They need to show to themselves what I’m thinking about them.

“They have the quality, and we just need more consistency and greater confidence. To get that we need more good performances, results and points. When that happens, they will play more freely.

“We were a little bit lucky in the first half not to concede a goal, but it was a serious performance. In the second half we controlled the game and deserved to score.”

Goals from Sory Kaba in the 52nd and Jaden Philogene in the 70th minutes earned Cardiff the three points and ended a 10-match unbeaten run in the championships for Nigel Pearson’s Bristol side, who had won the last three derby meetings between the two Severnside rivals.

“We had a few decent opportunities, but it was one of those frustrating performances when things just didn’t go for us,” said a disappointed Pearson.

“We didn’t move the ball quickly enough and we couldn’t find enough moments of quality in the match. It was a bit of a careless performance in some ways.

“The players have been brilliant over a sustained period. It’s not about being overly critical – we had plenty of the ball, but we didn’t show enough patience.

“When the chances came our way, we weren’t clinical enough. Our performances have been really good in recent weeks.

“We lost because the two goals we conceded we didn’t defend with the urgency we have had recently. It just turned out to be a frustrating day and a frustrating end to the week.

“We’ve gone a long time without a defeat and then we get two on the trot.”

Cardiff City defender Perry Ng had to spend the final five minutes in goal after Ryan Allsop was sent off in added time for a reckless hand ball outside his area.

Allsop, who had made two great saves during the game, came charging out of his box to smother the ball.He claimed he had used his chest, but referee Matt Donohue had no doubt it was his hand thwarted a Bristol attack.

Having used four substitutes in the allotted periods, Lamouchi was forced to use an outfield player in goal and put his faith in Ng.

“Maybe it was my mistake to make a change before then, but this can happen. Perry made two great saves and it was unbelievable to finish the game like that,” said Lamouchi.

“Perry was confident and so I said let’s go.”