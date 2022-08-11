11 August 2022

Suspension rules Jensen Weir out of Morecambe’s meeting with Fleetwood

By NewsChain Sport
11 August 2022

Morecambe will be without Jensen Weir through suspension as they host Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One.

The midfielder was sent off after collecting two yellow cards in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Stoke, which the Shrimps won on penalties.

New signing Jacob Bedeau could come into contention having been ineligible in midweek.

Forward Courtney Duffus is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Fleetwood are weakened further in attack following the departure of Ellis Harrison.

Harrison played in both of the Cod Army’s first two league games but has now signed for Port Vale.

His exit comes after Promise Omochere suffered a fractured eye socket in the opening game of the season.

Defender Darnell Johnson is expected to miss the first two months of the season.

