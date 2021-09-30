Sutton and Carlisle charged by the FA after incident last Saturday

The Borough Sports Ground (George Sessions/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:27pm, Thu 30 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sutton and Carlisle have been charged by the FA after a confrontation during their match last Saturday.

An FA Spokesperson said: “Sutton United FC and Carlisle United FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their fixture on Saturday [25/09/21] in the EFL League Two.

“Both clubs allegedly failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 55th minute and they have until Monday [04/10/21] to provide their respective responses.”

A brace from Alistair Smith helped Sutton win 4-0 and Carlisle had Manasse Mampala sent off in the 71st minute when he was shown a second yellow card.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA