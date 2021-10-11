error code: 1003
11 October 2021

Sutton and Carlisle fined £1,000 by the Football Association

By NewsChain Sport
11 October 2021

Sutton and Carlisle have both been fined £1,000 by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during their Sky Bet League Two fixture last month.

The clubs admitted to the breach of FA rule E20.1 during the game, which Sutton won 4-0.

Players clashed in the 55th minute when Carlisle’s Manasse Mampala fouled Sutton’s Joe Kizzi which led to heated scuffles, resulting in yellow cards for Brennan Dickenson and Ben Goodliffe.

Sutton contested the penalty but their appeal was dismissed by an independent regulatory commission while Carlisle accepted the fine following the charge.

