24 August 2024

Sutton and York remain unbeaten after lively draw

By NewsChain Sport
24 August 2024

Sutton and York maintained their unbeaten starts to the season after playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Gander Green Lane.

Joe Felix fired wide for the visitors in the first minute, while Jayden Harris should have done better with a 13th-minute chance for Sutton, finding the side-netting.

It was York who opened the scoring two minutes into the second half when Dipo Akinyemi raced onto a ball over the top and squared for Marvin Armstrong to score.

Their lead did not last long, though, as Will Davies, playing against his former club, headed home a Lewis Simper cross in the 50th minute.

Sutton took the lead after 73 minutes when substitute Josh Coley looped in a header, but after York striker Ollie Pearce had seen an equaliser ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper, he turned provider for City’s late equaliser, picking out Lenell John-Lewis to tap the ball home.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Jeremy Clarkson opens his new pub after punters queue for four hours to get in

news

One Show host Jermaine Jenas sacked by BBC after reported complaints over behaviour

football

Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub opening sparks traffic fears

news