17 August 2024

Sutton brush aside Altrincham to register first win of National League campaign

By NewsChain Sport
17 August 2024

Sutton bounced back after their opening week draw with a dominant 5-0 victory over Altrincham in the National League.

Steve Morison’s men, held to a 1-1 draw away at Tamworth last time out, scored four first half goals.

Josh Coley (30) and Jayden Harris (32) scored a quickfire double before William Davies beat goalkeeper Ethan Ross in a one-on-one situation in the 38th minute.

Just before half-time, Siju Odelusi dispatched a penalty following a foul on Harris in the area.

Ashley Nadesan headed in Sutton’s fifth with six minutes remaining to wrap up a convincing victory.

