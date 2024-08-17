Sutton brush aside Altrincham to register first win of National League campaign
Sutton bounced back after their opening week draw with a dominant 5-0 victory over Altrincham in the National League.
Steve Morison’s men, held to a 1-1 draw away at Tamworth last time out, scored four first half goals.
Josh Coley (30) and Jayden Harris (32) scored a quickfire double before William Davies beat goalkeeper Ethan Ross in a one-on-one situation in the 38th minute.
Just before half-time, Siju Odelusi dispatched a penalty following a foul on Harris in the area.
Ashley Nadesan headed in Sutton’s fifth with six minutes remaining to wrap up a convincing victory.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox