Sutton close in on leaders Torquay with win over Boreham Wood
Sutton United made full use of home advantage to gain a 2-0 win over Boreham Wood that helped them narrow the gap on Vanarama National League leaders Torquay.
The game was switched to Gander Green Lane after it became clear Boreham Wood’s Meadow Park ground was unlikely to be playable due to frost and snow, and it was one of only three National League matches to survive the weather.
As a result of getting the game on and winning it, Sutton are seven points behind Torquay with three games in hand.
United took the lead on 32 minutes when a corner from Rob Milsom, back in the starting team, found Louis John, who smashed the ball into the net.
Will Randall struck on the counter-attack with a fine individual goal three minutes into the second half to double the lead.
Wood had their moments in the second half, with striker Kagongo Tshimanga twice forcing saves from Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis and Tyrone Marsh sending a curling effort just wide of the target, as they succumbed to a first away defeat since a 1-0 loss to Solihull in October.