28 September 2024

Sutton continue impressive form with win at Woking

By NewsChain Sport
28 September 2024

Sutton extended their unbeaten National League run to four games with a 2-1 win at Woking.

Steve Morison’s side took a 13th-minute lead through Lewis Simper’s deflected strike that completely wrongfooted Cards goalkeeper William Jaaskelainen.

Jeremy Sivi, recalled to the Sutton line-up, doubled the lead four minutes later with a superb volley from the edge of the penalty area after Simper’s free-kick had been cleared to him.

Woking were given hope 16 minutes from time when Tom Leahy headed home Deon Moore’s cross.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Acting legend Dame Maggie Smith dies in hospital aged 89

news

From schoolteacher to witch then countess: Dame Maggie Smith’s greatest roles

news

Harrods boss apologises after Mohamed Al Fayed rape and sexual misconduct allegations

news