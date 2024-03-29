29 March 2024

Sutton gain hope in survival fight as Olly Sanderson double downs Salford

By NewsChain Sport
Olly Sanderson’s brace gave relegation-threatened Sutton a 2-1 victory over Salford in League Two.

The first half between two struggling sides lacked quality but Sutton scored the opener just before the break from a free-kick flicked on by the towering Harry Smith and met by Sanderson on the goal line.

Salford’s best chance came from Conor McAleny, who beat several men but failed to bury a shot from the edge of the box.

They got the equaliser just after half-time – a shot from substitute Callum Hendry was parried straight to Ryan Watson who scored from 12 yards out.

Sutton regained their lead after a Josh Coley cross eventually found Sanderson who drilled home his second of the game.

A late onslaught from Salford did not result in an equaliser as the visitors remained strong at the back and defended their lead successfully.

The win was not enough to move them out of the bottom two and they still sit a point behind Colchester.

