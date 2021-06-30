Sutton goalkeepers sign new deals
Sutton goalkeepers Dean Bouzanis and Brad House have both signed contracts to stay with the club for their debut season in the EFL.
Bouzanis was an ever-present as the Us won the National League, keeping 18 clean sheets, while House spent much of the season on dual-registration with Horsham before being named on the substitutes’ bench during the title run-in.
”Brad did well at Horsham and was putting pressure on Dean for his place towards the end of the season, so I’m delighted that he has committed himself to us for this season,” manager Matt Gray told suttonunited.net.
Jon Barden has signed a new contract and Louis John an extension while striker Tobi Sho-Silva has moved on to Football League terms as part of his existing deal.
Seven other players have already signed contracts or extensions this week.