28 November 2023

Sutton hold Crewe to register fourth successive League Two draw

By NewsChain Sport
28 November 2023

Sutton recorded a fourth successive League Two draw as they checked high-flying Crewe’s recent good form in an entertaining 1-1 draw.

Crewe had an early chance when Elliott Nevitt sent a shot straight at Sutton goalkeeper Steve Arnold.

And they went ahead after 17 minutes when Courtney Baker-Richardson curled a fine shot beyond Arnold after Sutton had failed to clear their lines.

The lead lasted 11 minutes, Louis John equalising with a close-range finish after Omar Sowunmi and Lee Angol had seen efforts blocked following a corner.

Crewe came close to going back in front just before half-time when Rio Adebisi’s cross fell for Shilow Tracey, but Arnold did well to block his first effort and the follow-up crashed off the bar.  Harry Smith’s low shot was saved by Harvey Davies in the visitors’ goal.

The best second-half opening fell to Sutton, though, as substitute Aiden O’Brien hit a post after a quick break from another replacement Dion Pereira.

Crewe almost grabbed a winner when Conor Thomas shot just wide after Mickey Demetriou had headed back a free-kick.

But despite a late flurry of pressure from the visitors Sutton held firm for a deserved point.

