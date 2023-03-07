07 March 2023

Sutton increase Crawley’s worries with comfortable home victory

By NewsChain Sport
07 March 2023

Sutton were too good for Crawley in Sky Bet League Two, defeating the strugglers 3-0.

Goals either side of the break from Omar Bugiel and a late finish from substitute Lee Angol made it four wins in five games for Matt Gray’s side.

Crawley, beaten for a sixth successive match, were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages when Joel Lynch was given a second yellow card.

After an uninspiring start from the hosts, Sutton were the first to threaten when Rob Milsom curled a free-kick a yard wide of Corey Addai’s goal.

They took the lead five minutes before the interval when Lebanon international Bugiel got on the end of a clinical David Ajiboye cross and finished past Addai.

Bugiel struck again immediately within two minutes of the restart, registering his fifth goal of the campaign with a sumptuous flick inside the six-yard area that nestled into the top corner.

The victory was sealed in the final moments when Angol beat Addai with a low shot.

