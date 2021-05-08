Sutton maintain push for National League promotion with victory against Weymouth

Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:31pm, Sat 08 May 2021
Sutton kept up the pressure at the top of the Vanarama National League with a 2-0 win over Weymouth at Gander Green Lane.

The hosts took the lead in the 14th minute through a header from midfielder Craig Eastmond, with Harry Beautyman then putting another chance wide in blustery conditoins.

Donovan Wilson added a fine second goal six minutes after the restart when he turned in the penalty area to fire past Terras keeper Ethan Ross.

Beautyman did have the ball in the net just before the hour but his goal was ruled out by an offside flag.

