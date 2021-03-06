Sutton miss chance to go top in goalless Wrexham draw

Sutton would have moved to the top of the National League if they beat Wrexham
By NewsChain Sport
19:30pm, Sat 06 Mar 2021
Sutton missed the chance to climb to the top of Vanarama National League following a goalless draw with promotion rivals Wrexham.

The Welsh visitors had the early chances through Reece Hall-Johnson, Jordan Davies and Dior Angus before Craig Eastmond flashed an effort wide at the other end for Sutton.

Harry Beautyman tested Wrexham goalkeeper Christian Dibble early in the second half, but the game drifted by until Kwame Thomas dragged an effort wide for the visitors in the 73rd minute.

Davies fired another strike straight at home goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis before Omar Bugiel almost won it for Sutton in stoppage time, but his header only found the hands of Dibble.

Sutton moved up to second in the table, trailing leaders Torquay on goal difference but with two games in hand. Wrexham remain in fifth.

