Sutton secure vital victory over Maidenhead

Isaac Olaofe was among the Sutton scorers
By NewsChain Sport
17:21pm, Sat 15 May 2021
Sutton took a big step towards promotion to the English Football League with a 3-0 victory over Maidenhead

The Us were frustrated in the first half but made the breakthrough in the 65th minute when Donovan Wilson played the ball into the box for David Ajiboye to tuck home.

It was 2-0 in the 79th minute, Omar Bugiel setting up Isaac Olaofe, and Sutton saved the best for last, Louis John scoring from inside his own half in injury time.

The result moves Sutton four points clear with two games to play, although second-placed Torquay have a game in hand.

