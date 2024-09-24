24 September 2024

Sutton share spoils with shot-shy Yeovil

By NewsChain Sport
24 September 2024

Yeovil failed to score for the fourth successive Vanarama National League game as they secured a battling goalless draw away to Sutton.

Sutton were seeking a third consecutive victory but clear chances were at a premium at the VBS Community Stadium.

Glovers goalkeeper Oliver Wright produced a fine late save to prevent forward Will Davies heading the hosts ahead.

Yeovil striker Frank Nouble went close to a first-half opener when his effort flashed narrowly off target.

