Sutton sign Joe Kizzi, Ricky Korboa and Alistair Smith for League Two campaign
12:36pm, Thu 01 Jul 2021
Sky Bet League Two new boys Sutton have announced the arrivals of Joe Kizzi, Ricky Korboa and Alistair Smith.
The Vanarama National League title winners returned to training on Wednesday, with new faces in the camp.
Defender Kizzi joins the club following his departure from Bromley, forward Korboa was released by Northampton, while the club have paid an undisclosed fee to Altrincham for midfielder Smith.