Sven-Goran Eriksson funeral to place on September 13 in hometown of Torsby
Sven-Goran Eriksson’s funeral will take place on September 13 in his hometown of Torsby, his family has said.
The former England manager, who led the team at three major international tournaments from 2001 to 2006, died on August 26 after suffering from pancreatic cancer.
A service will be held at 1000 local time (0900BST) at Fryksande Church, which is located in Varmland County where Eriksson was raised.
A statement from the family read: “A funeral service will be held for Sven-Goran Eriksson on Friday 13th September at 10 o’clock in Fryksande Church, Torsby, Sweden.
“The service will be followed by a procession to Kollsbergs hembygdsgard (rural community museum), where speeches and eulogies will be given.”
Prior to his death, Eriksson had publicly spoken of his wish to be buried at the spot, returning to the area for an Amazon Prime documentary and sharing his emotional connection to the area.
“A beautiful place, it makes you calm, makes me calm,” he said.
“If you look straight on, that’s Torsby, where I grew up. I always thought great place, to sleep. The ashes could be thrown into the water here. It feels like home.”
During a five-year spell in charge, he led England to quarter-final appearances at the World Cup in 2002 and 2006 as well as Euro 2004.
He previously won a first Serie A title in 26 years with Lazio, and after stepping down with England went on to manage Manchester City and the Mexico national team.
