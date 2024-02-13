Sven-Goran Eriksson granted wish of being Liverpool boss for March charity match

Sven-Goran Eriksson will fulfil his lifelong dream of managing Liverpool when he takes his place in the LFC Legends dugout for a charity game against Ajax Legends next month.

Former England boss Eriksson revealed in January he had “best case a year” to live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

During a round of TV interviews upon revealing his health issues, the 76-year-old Swede disclosed his lifelong love for Liverpool and how he always wished to be manager of the club.

Liverpool announced on Tuesday morning that Eriksson, who guided England to the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, will be part of the LFC Legends management team at Anfield for the match on March 23.

“The former England boss will join a dugout of LFC greats, including Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, for the annual LFC Foundation charity match,” Liverpool said.

“All connected with the club and LFC Foundation look forward to warmly welcoming LFC fan Sven and his family to Anfield – and seeing him in the dugout on the day – for a fantastic fundraising occasion.”

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking shortly after Eriksson went public with his diagnosis, opened the door for the Swede to spend the day as Liverpool manager.

“I don’t know him, unfortunately not,” the German was quoted as saying in several newspapers. “I know him without knowing him, we never met.

“Yes, it was obviously very touching news when you heard about it. I heard for the first time about his admiration or love for Liverpool and that he was a fan for his whole life.

“Absolutely he’s very welcome to come here and he can sit in my seat in my office and do my job for a day if he wants. That’s no problem.

“Being on the sideline might be a little bit more difficult. To have him here and show him everything and how this wonderful club developed over the years, I think that’s definitely something we will tell him. He can come over and have a few wonderful hours here, I’m sure.”

Liverpool’s squad for next month’s charity game will include the likes of Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld, Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal and Djibril Cisse, while former Reds and Ajax forward Ryan Babel will feature for both sides.

LFC Foundation’s two previous ‘Legends’ matches against Manchester United and Celtic raised £1.45million in total for the club’s charity and its partners, Liverpool said.