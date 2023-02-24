24 February 2023

Sven-Goran Eriksson steps down from Karlstad role due to ill health

By NewsChain Sport
24 February 2023

Sven-Goran Eriksson has stepped down from his role at Swedish club Karlstad  due to “health issues”.

The former England boss, 75, was working as a sporting director at the third division side.

In a statement on Karlstad’s website, Eriksson said: “I have for the time being decided to reduce my public appearances due to health issues which are under investigation.

“My focus is for now on my health and family and a limited level of engagement with Karlstad Football Club.

“I would like to thank the wider football community and friends for their support and understanding, and for respecting my privacy.”

Eriksson managed England for five years before leaving in 2006, and has also had spells with Manchester City and Leicester.

