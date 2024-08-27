Sven-Goran Eriksson will be sorely missed – Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney lost the battle of the Manchester United old boys – then paid tribute to Sven–Goran Eriksson, who died on Monday.

Rooney saw his Plymouth side slide out of the EFL Cup thanks to two goals from Watford striker Mileta Rajovic in the 17th and 73rd minutes.

That gave victory and a place in the third round to Rooney’s old United team-mate, Tom Cleverley, who took charge of the Hornets in March.

Rooney admitted his much-changed side could have been better in and out of possession but went on to speak warmly of Eriksson.

He said: “The feeling is sadness of course. He played such a big part in my career and gave me my England debut.

“It’s always sad when someone you’re close to loses their life. I know Sven will be looking down and we have to celebrate his life because he was such a big character, a big person.

“He was vital to all the players who played under him. He’ll be sorely missed.”

Cleverley, who also played for England under Eriksson, joined in the tributes to the former Three Lions chief.

In sharp contrast to Rooney’s start at Plymouth, Cleverley has won five out of five this season.

He hailed Rajovic, saying: “He’s a real goalscorer. He puts his name in the hat to be selected and he has scored some big goals for me in my short time as head coach.

“He trains 100 per cent every day – first on the training pitch and last off.”