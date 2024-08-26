26 August 2024

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s career in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
26 August 2024

Former England and Manchester City manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Swede’s illustrious career in pictures.

