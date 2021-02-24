Swansea boss Steve Cooper delighted with ‘throwback’ defender Ben Cabango

Manager Steve Cooper described matchwinner Ben Cabango as “a throwback” defender after he headed Swansea to victory against Coventry.

The 20-year-old Wales international’s fourth goal of the season broke the deadlock in the 54th minute as he nodded home to give his side a 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium.

“It’s a bonus having a player like that,” Swans boss Cooper said.

“It’s not a coincidence, it’s good technique, and it was a brilliant delivery from the corner by Conor Hourihane.

“It worked to a tee, but it was down to the quality of the delivery from Conor and the desire of Benny to go and win the header. He’s a bit of a throwback as a centre-half.

“Quite rightly, people will write about the goal, but he played really well tonight and he’s having a really good season for us.”

It was Cabango’s fourth goal of the season and it ensured Swansea banished any lingering doubts in the mind after last weekend’s 4-1 hammering at Huddersfield.

They remain fourth in the Championship, one point behind both Watford and Brentford and eight points off league leaders Norwich having played two games fewer than all three teams.

“I thought we were the superior team, created the clearer chances in the game and deserved to win what was a tough game,” added Cooper.

“We were quite happy with a point at their place and we knew it was going to be tough. They had an excellent win at the weekend against Brentford and named an unchanged team.

“But (goalkeeper) Freddie (Woodman) has not really had a save to make, considering we had to defend a lot of long balls late on and set-pieces. We showed a good side of resilience.”

Coventry thought they should have had a penalty in the first half when Callum O’Hare went crashing to floor as he ran into the box, but Sky Blues manager Mark Robins was more angry about the way in which his side conceded the goal.

He said: “It was a really poor goal and when it comes down to something like that its unforgivable.

“It was a brilliant into the box and Connor Hourihane has got a wand of a left foot. But we all know that.

“He put it into an area where we weren’t strong enough to stop Cabango coming though. He rose above our goalkeeper and it was a really poor goal for us to concede – lamentable.

“We were undoubtedly the better team tonight and I think we have been a bit unfortunate. We have got to be better because we are being punished for things.”