Swansea condemn racist abuse sent to Yan Dhanda
Swansea have condemned those who sent Yan Dhanda racist abuse on social media following the Championship club’s FA Cup loss to Manchester City.
It is the latest in a long list of recent incidents of footballers receiving abuse on social media.
A club statement read: “Swansea City is appalled and saddened by racist abuse received by Yan Dhanda via social media following tonight’s Emirates FA Cup game against Manchester City.
“As a club, we pride ourselves on working with the community and our supporters, as well as the EFL and the FA, on all anti-racism and anti-discriminatory campaigns because it has no place in society.
“Swansea City condemns racism and abuse of all kinds, and we urge social media companies to go above and beyond to stamp out this abhorrent level of behaviour that continues to tarnish football and society.
“An official report has been made with South Wales Police and the club will assist them in their investigation.
“Yan has our unwavering support in this matter as we and the relevant authorities strive to eradicate this mindless behaviour.”