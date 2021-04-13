Swansea move third after comfortable win over Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea climbed to third in the Sky Bet Championship after they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at Hillsborough.

Goals from Jamal Lowe and Jay Fulton saw Steve Cooper’s side take a step closer to securing a play-off place, while the Owls remain 23rd and nine points adrift of safety.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore, returning to the touchline, made three changes to the side that lost to QPR at the weekend. Keiren Westwood was preferred to Joe Wildsmith in goal, Liam Shaw replaced Osaze Urhogdhide and Joey Pelupessy came in for Callum Paterson.

Cooper’s Swansea line-up was unchanged from the team that beat Millwall on Saturday.

Andre Ayew had the first effort on goal, firing low and wide early on after Wayne Routledge had played him in on the break.

Jordan Rhodes responded as he headed over from Barry Bannan’s corner with just under 20 minutes played.

Shaw forced Freddie Woodman into action shortly before the half-hour mark. Racing on to Adam Reach’s pass, the defensive midfielder looked to pick out the top corner but was denied by an acrobatic stop.

Lowe broke the deadlock in the 31st minute with his third goal in two games. Ayew muscled Julian Borner off the ball and squared a pass across the face of goal for Lowe to tap in his 13th goal of the season.

The Swans ended the first half on the front foot as Conor Hourihane picked out Ryan Manning with a low cross and he curled the ball over the crossbar.

Wednesday’s Josh Windass was denied by a last-gasp tackle from Ryan Bennett shortly after the restart, while at the other end, Ayew was denied by Westwood after dinking the ball neatly over his marker.

Cooper made his first substitution in the 73rd minute as Connor Roberts replaced Routledge and it proved to be an inspired move as Roberts created the second goal for Fulton, who steered a bullet header past Westwood 60 seconds later.

The Welshman raced onto a through ball and picked out Fulton, who sealed a second consecutive away victory for Swansea.